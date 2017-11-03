Sign up for Santa stroll in Peterborough

Residents are being urged to sign up for a festive walk in Peterborough.

The Santa Stroll will be held on Sunday, December 17, and people can now sign up online.

Residents looking for a festive fitness fix will be given Santa outfits for the event, including a beard and belt and can either walk, jog or run a 5km (3.1 mile) course.

The stroll will start from Serpentine Green Shopping Centre at 10am.

Councillor Steve Allen, cabinet advisor to the Leader, said: “The Santa Stroll is set to be a fantastic event and we hope that lots of residents get involved in the fun while supporting some local good causes. This is the first time the council has organised the stroll and we’re grateful for the support we have received from Serpentine Green Shopping Centre.”

David Wait, centre manager at Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, said: “We’re really excited to be supporting such a great family event in the city and we hope it gets people in the festive spirit.”

Entry for adults is £15, youths (9 to 14 years) £10, juniors (5 to 8 years) £7, families (2 adults and 2 children) £40. Each participant will receive a Santa suit as part of their entry fee to wear on the stroll and a medal at the finish line. There will also be refreshments on the day. At least £1 from each runner will be pledged to raise funds for the Mayor’s charities.

Hampton Church will also be supporting the Santa Stroll by bringing forward the time of its Sunday Service by one hour to allow churchgoers to take part in the charity event.

Parishioners can attend the Sunday Service in their Santa outfits from 9am and finish in time to start the Santa Stroll at 10am.

Reverend Rachel Hilditch, said: “You can join us in your Santa outfit (although this is not compulsory) for the service and we’ll also be hearing from a guest speaker from an international charity.

“After the stroll, please come and say hello outside the church where we will be giving out free mince pies and water “

Enter the Santa Stroll online via www.peterborough.gov.uk/santastroll or collect an entry form from Serpentine Green Shopping Centre and the Visitor Information Centre in the city centre.