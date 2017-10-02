Sign up for Santa Stroll

With Christmas less than 100 days away, residents can sign up for a festive walk to raise money for charity.

The Peterborough Santa Stroll was launched at Serpentine Green this week.

The 5km walk will start from the centre on Saturday, December 17.

Participants are given Santa outfits, including a beard and belt. Entry for adults is £15, youths (9 to 14 years) £10, juniors (5 to 8 years) £7, families (2 adults and 2 children) £40. £1 from each runner will be pledged to raise funds for the Mayor’s charities.

Entry forms are now available from Serpentine Green Shopping Centre and the Visitor Information Centre in the city centre.