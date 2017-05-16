Sign up for Bike, Run or Walk event in Peterborough and raise money for air ambulance

Residents in Peterborough are being encouraged to sign up of this year’s Bike, Run or Walk event at Ferry Meadows and raise vital funds for their local air ambulance.

Every 10 minutes an air ambulance takes off to attend the injured and save lives. UK coverage is provided by local air ambulances, many of which do not receive government or lottery funding and rely on donations from the public to remain in service.

The group BRoW4 (Bike Run or Walk 4) is providing an opportunity for people to raise money for their local air ambulance.

The third annual Bike, Run or Walk event will take place on Sunday June 25 at Ferry Meadows, Peterborough.

There are three routes to choose from: 5km track for walking with or without a dog. (About 3 miles); 8km track for bike, run or walk with or without a dog. (About 5 miles); 12km track for bike or run. (About 7½ miles).

There will be marshals along each route. This is not a race, allowing participants to finish the route in their own time.

Participants are expected to raise money for their chosen air ambulance through sponsorship of their finishing their chosen route. Everyone who finishes will receive a certificate.

Registration is open now. Anyone can take part to raise money for their own local air ambulance or for an air ambulance elsewhere in the UK. The registration fee is £10, with no registration fee for children under 13 when accompanied by a fee-paying adult.

In addition to the bike, run or walk activities there will be refreshments, including an ice cream van and a burger van, a selection of stalls including a tombola, plus face painting, a bouncy castle and other amusements to make the event a fun family day out.

A registration form can be downloaded from the BRoW4 website www.bikerunorwalk4.com.

People who would like to support the event but not bike, run or walk are welcome to volunteer as marshals.

BRoW4 founder Anna Dutton said: “Following the success of our first two events when we raised money for Magpas, based in Huntingdon, this year we are being more ambitious by opening the event to cover air ambulances from all over the UK.”