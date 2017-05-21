Shoppers impressed by young artists

Young artists in the Deepings area have been impressing shoppers with their creative work. The youngsters have been taking part in the annual Young Art Competition run by the Rotary Club of the Deepings.

The competition, established 16 years ago, was set up to encourage young people to take an interest in art.

Charlie Doud with Mayor of Market Deeping councillor Wayne Lester, Rotary Club president Carl Midgley and Martin Reece, manager of Market Deeping Tesco.

This year the competition was opened up to children in both Key Stage One and Key Stage Two, with entries invited from schools in and around the Deepings area. All the submitted artwork was displayed at the Tesco store in Market Deeping.

The winners of the competition were: Key Stage One: Charlie Doud (Market Deeping Primary School); Key Stage Two: Megan Smith (Langtoft Primary School); School Prize: Northborough Primary School.

Competition organiser John Lavery said: “The standard of entries this year was as high as it has ever been and all the young artists who took part should be proud of their efforts.

“We are grateful once again for the continued support of the local schools and, of course, to Martin Reece, manager of Market Deeping Tesco, who has been a good friend to the competition over the years.”