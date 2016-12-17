Shoppers help kids stay fit

Ravensthorpe Primary School have said thank you to Sainsbury’s customers after being given new sports kit thanks to a voucher collection scheme.

Sainsbury’s customers collected vouchers in store between January and May, earning one voucher for every £10 spent in supermarkets and online and one for every £5 spent in Convenience stores.

Staff from the Bretton branch handed over the kit and Jeff Ireson, store manager at Sainsbury’s Bretton said: “We really enjoyed spending time at Ravensthorpe Primary School and it was great to see how the new equipment is going to benefit all of the children. “Over the past 11 years our customers have played a massive part in ensuring we continue to encourage all children, regardless of ability, to lead healthier, more active lifestyles.”