Shoppers face gridlock leaving Peterborough centre due to roadworks

Shoppers have reported queues of more than an hour to get out of Serpentine Green Shopping Centre after roadworks started outside the centre.

Scores of drivers have contacted the Peterborough Telegraph to say they are stuck in queues to leave the centre, and have moved only a few yards in more than an hour.

The queues have been caused by roadworks set up on the roundabout outside the centre - although one driver said they could not see any workers on the traffic island.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.