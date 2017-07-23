Sheriff’s tribute to hospice

Cambridgeshire’s new High Sheriff Richard Pemberton has lent his support to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

During his first visit Mr Pemberton took a tour of the hospice, met with staff and volunteers and also looked around the mansion house. He said: “I think this is a fantastic facility and the work that goes on here is inspirational. There is a wonderful peaceful environment which is ideal for patients and their families and I am hugely impressed by the work which volunteers and staff do.

Mr Pemberton was welcomed by hospice director Allison Mann. She said: “We were delighted to welcome the High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire who showed a real interest in our work and took the time to introduce himself to lots of staff and volunteers during his visit.”