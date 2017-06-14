Shed arson spreads to Peterborough home

Arsonist set fire to a shed that quickly spread to a home in Paston last night.

Crews from Peterborough Volunteers Fire Brigade and Stanground were called to the shed fire in Chadburn at 7.33pm on Tuesday, June 13.

The flames quickly spread the side of a house and trees.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the fire and returned to their stations by 9.10pm.

The cause of the fire was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.