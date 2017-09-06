Shaws seaside fundraising coach trip for Faith

Coach firm Shaws of Maxey recently ran a trip to the seaside for 5-year-old Faith Mclennan, from Maxey, who has been diagnosed with Spastic Quadriplegia Celebral Palsy.

Cambridgeshire coach firm, Shaws of Maxey are proudly supporting Faith, and last week, donated a coach for the day to take passengers to any local destination, and Faith’s family chose Hunstanton.

Shaws covered all costs for the coach, driver, fuel and parking, ensuring that all proceeds from tickets sales went to Faith.

Faith, who was born with Gastroschisis (where the bowels are outside the body), which was operated successfully, but a year later she was diagnosed with Spastic Quadriplegia Cerebral Palsy.

As Faith grows her muscles will become tighter and might get to the point where she would be fully wheelchair-bound.

Faith’s family would love for Faith to undergo Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy, an operation that would be life changing, giving her an easier life and reducing her leg pains as the spasticity would be taken away.

Faith, second right, with her family at Hunstanton, after a coach trip run and donated by Shaws of Maxey. Photo: Shaws of Maxey

The operation is not currently funded by the NHS and so the Faith’s Journey fun has been setup in order to raise funds for her to have the operation.

The coach trip was a great success, raising £270. Faith’s mother, Caroline Brewster, said after the coach trip: “What a brilliant day we had.

“Faith finally plucked up the courage to go paddling in the water and she absolutely loved it! It made our day.

“The driver was absolutely brilliant – so kind and took great interest about Faith’s Journey”.

To find out more and donate via JustGiving, visit the Faith’s Journey website at treeofhope.org.uk or the Facebook Page.