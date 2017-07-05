Sewer collapse causes closure of main Peterborough road

Motorists are facing long delays on a main city road after a sewer collapsed.

Anglian Water engineers have been forced to shut a stretch of Oundle Road following the collapse today.

The road is shut between Lynch Wood and the Orton Parkway, and a diversion through Lynch Wood has been put in place.

The closure is set to be in place for three weeks, with the road set to re-open on July 26.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: “In order to repair the sewer we have had to close the road.

“The sewer is four metres down. We don’t know how complicated the work will be.

“No-one has been without service as a result of the collapse, and we have been putting in an overland sewer pipe for the duration of the works so no-one will be off grid. “We apologise for the disruption caused.”