Severe weather warning updated for Peterborough region with possible thunder and lightning tomorrow

Met Office forecasters have this afternoon issued a revised ‘severe weather warning’ for our region.

The Met Office warning states: “A band of heavy, thundery showers is expected to move from west to east on Thursday morning. Some places will miss these, but where they do occur there is potential for heavy downpours producing sudden localised flooding of homes and businesses and disruption to power supplies from lightning strikes.

The weather warning is valid between 6am and 1pm on Thursday June 22.

However, the Met Office’s Chief Forecaster’s assessment is that: “The situation is very finely balanced and most places will see little or no severe weather.”

If it does affect Peterborough, the highest probability of seeing a storm is between 9am and 11am tomorrow morning, the Met Office confirmed.

The Met Office forecast for Peterborough is as follows:

The severe weather warning map issued by the Met Office

Tonight:

Fine, dry and very warm this evening. Overnight, very warm and muggy again, and there is a risk of isolated thunderstorms, this risk more likely into the early hours. Minimum temperature 18 °C.

Thursday:

Thunderstorms possible through the morning period, these potentially could be severe, before clearing away eastwards as fresher conditions spread from the west. Maximum temperature 25 °C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Friday, mainly dry with sunny periods, and pleasantly warm with a moderate westerly breeze. Saturday, perhaps rather cloudier at times with a few showers. Sunday, mostly dry with some sunshine.