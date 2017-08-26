Seven weeks left to enter half marathon

There are just seven weeks left to enter the Perkins Great Eastern Run.

The half marathon, wheelchair race and Anna’s Hope 5K fun run are being held on Sunday, October 8, with the deadline for applications two days before, or when the race is fully subscribed.

Organisers currently believe that the 2017 race is set to be the biggest one yet.

Annette Joyce, service director for city services and communications at Peterborough City Council, which organises the race, said: “The Perkins Great Eastern Run is one of the fastest courses in the country and we get runners from near and far on the start line.

“More and more people are taking up running and we want to give them an event where they can have a fantastic day with fellow runners being cheered on by the great crowds we see all around the course.”

Entries can be made online at www.perkinsgreateasternrun.co.uk, or by post, or in person at the Visitor Information Centre in Bridge Street.

Runners of all abilities can also attend free training sessions at the Peterborough Embankment Athletics Track in Bishop’s Road.

Each training session begins at 7pm and the three remaining dates are: Wednesday, September 6, Wednesday, September 20 and Wednesday, October 4.

Entrants are advised that if they have had a change of postal address since entering to let the race team know. Race packs are due to go out shortly and if the pack goes to the wrong address because somebody has moved, there will be a cost to re-send the pack.

David Nicoll, global marketing director for Perkins, added: “The Perkins Great Eastern Run is one of the highlights in the city’s sporting calendar and this year’s event is on course to attract more runners than ever before.”