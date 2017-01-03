Seven jobs created as rehabilitation aids supplier opens warehouse

Seven jobs have been created in Peterborough after a German company opened a new warehouse.

Schuchmann, a manufacturer and retailer of rehabilitation aids, has just agreed to lease a 3,000 sq ft of warehousing and offices at Lakeside Court, in Kingston Park,

The company hopes to take on another member of staff early this year.

Lars Siebert, of Schuchmann, said: “We were distributing our goods via another UK company but decided to set up a UK distribution base of our own in Peterborough.

“We thought Lakeside Court was ideally suited.”

Schuchmann’s parent company in Germany has been manufacturing and selling rehabilitation aids for children, teenagers and adults for more than 30 years.

It is its second generation as a family business.

Richard Jones director, at Barker Storey Matthews, which handled the lease, said: “Schuchmann strengthens our line up at Lakeside Court.

“Schuchmann’s facility compliments other showroom/trade counter occupiers already on the site including Dun-Bri, Capital Hair, Vanquish Cars and Victorian Sliders.”

