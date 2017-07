A serious road traffic collision closed a Peterborough road this evening, Saturday July 8.

Broadway in Yaxley was closed between Cock Close Road and Chapel Street at this time due to a serious crash.

Police advised motorists avoid at this time.

The crash was between a Morrisions delivery van and a car.

Thankfully, the collision is not as serious as first thought and injuries are described as minor.

The road has now reopened.