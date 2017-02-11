Science festival to return

A festival to encourage girls and women to get into science and engineering will be held in Peterborough.

Peterborough’s second Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) festival will take place on Sunday, October 1.

Activities at the event, which is held at the Allia Future Business Centre at Peterborough United’s ABAX stadium, include coding workshops, interactive science experiments, engineering and technology demonstrations, inspirational talks and presentations from enthusiasts and professionals working in STEM. There will also be a dedicated schools day on September 29. The first Peterborough STEM festival took place last year, with about 500 people attending various events.

Jonathan Frascella, one of the festival’s organisers, said: “There will be a special emphasis on celebrating Women in STEM and encouraging girls and young women to explore STEM subjects.

“The events are free to attend and accessible to everyone with fun activities designed for young people, students, children of all ages, and families.”

Now the organisers are encouraging firms and businesses to get involved in the event to sponsor the activities.

For more information visit website www.peterboroughstemfestival.co.uk or email Email team@peterboroughstemfestival.co.uk