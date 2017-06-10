School choir sings sponsor’s praises

Bourne-based housing developer Larkfleet Homes has been helping local youngsters to stay warm and look cool at the same time by sponsoring T-shirts worn by Key Stage Two pupils at Elsea Park Primary Academy.

The new T-shirts, featuring the school badge on the front and Larkfleet logo on the back, are worn by the choir when they are singing and representing the school.

Helen Hick, joint managing director of Larkfleet Homes, said: “Larkfleet is committed to supporting the local community and it’s a great pleasure to sponsor the T-shirts that will be worn by students as they are out and about representing the school.”

Nick Brompton, head of Elsea Park Primary Academy, said: “We would like to say a big thank you to Larkfleet for their continued support.

“We are also proud to represent the company’s name when out and about, not only showcasing the school but also the support of Larkfleet too.”