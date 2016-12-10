Santa to help firefighter’s charity

Santa will be coming to Yaxley to help firefighters raise money for charity.

Yaxley’s on-call firefighters are continuing a long-standing tradition of hosting Father Christmas on their annual Yuletide Ride - raising thousands of pounds for charity.

The event is now in it’s 44th year and is now so well known amongst residents that locals who have moved away from the village drive more than two hours to come back for the night. From Monday, December 12, through to Thursday, December 15, the ride will start around 6.15pm and will follow a different route each night around the village.

Last year the event raised around £5,000. Charities to benefit from this year’s event will be The Fire Fighters Charity, Macmillan Cancer and Yaxley Scouts and Guides.

Crew Commander Jamie Bovington said: “We would like to thank all of the community for their continued support helping us to raise as much money as possible. The community spirit, especially the last couple of years, is really good because now people hear about the event on social media. People have told me they have moved away from Yaxley but drive two hours to come back for the night to see us.”

For more details visit www.cambsfire.gov.uk