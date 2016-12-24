Santa gets help from generous residents

Santa has been given a helping hand at Peterborough City Hospital this year as a festive campaign has meant every patient will get a present to open on Christmas morning.

Staff at Peterborough City Hospital and Stamford Hospital have been running the Love From Lapland campaign to try and collect a Christmas present for every man, woman and child who are patients on Christmas Day.

City Hospital campaign to get present for everyone in hospital over Christmas. Liz Foley with ward sister Katy Knowles EMN-161218-113928009

Peterborough firms and individuals rose to the challenge, donating more than 900 gifts for patients of all ages to make the festive stay more special - and lightning the load for Santa’s deliveries.

Jo Bennis, chief nurse, said: “We would like to thank everyone for the kind efforts and generous donations from the public, local companies, visitors and staff members involved with the Love from Lapland campaign. Our patients are able to still enjoy Christmas and be part of the celebrations whilst they recover and become well enough to return home.”

The hospital thanked Diligenta, Asteral, Give Back Peterborough, Boots (Queensgate Store), Waterstones (Peterborough), Wilkinsons (Peterborough and Stamford), Friends of Peterborough Hospital, Unite 4 Humanity, Husseini Islamic Centre, Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS), Morrisons (Stamford), Friends of Stamford & Rutland Hospital and The Stamford & District Indoor Bowls Association for their donations.

Shoppers in the city centre have also been showing they have the Christmas spirit by donating to a gift tree at Queensgate Shopping Centre.

City Hospital campaign to get present for everyone in hospital over Christmas. Kev Moar with staff nurse Rebekah Ambrose and ward sister Katy Knowles EMN-161218-113940009

The gift tree has been set up by charity Spurgeons, a national children’s charity supporting disadvantaged children and their families. Christmas shoppers have donated gifts to the charity for the youngsters they support - with hundreds of people backing the campaign.

Ross Hendry, chief executive of Spurgeons, comments: “We are absolutely delighted to receive such generous support from the Queensgate Shopping Centre and their customers this Christmas. The donations made under the gift tree will be going to good homes, as we seek to support children and families affected by social disadvantage.

“Christmas is such a joyous time of year, but for many people it can also be very difficult. Especially for families who are struggling to cope and whose difficulties mean that they may not be able to buy their children presents this Christmas. The Peterborough Gift Tree is a great way of the local community coming together.

Mark Broadhead, centre director at Queensgate Shopping Centre said “Christmas isone of my favourite times of the year and I am thrilled with the response the tree has already received. The people of Peterborough where so generous last year and I’m delighted to see the support for Spurgeons remains for 2016.”

City Hospital campaign to get present for everyone in hospital over Christmas. Chris Lomas with Paulson Varughese EMN-161218-113955009