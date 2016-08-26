Sample chocolate at VIP store opening of Hotel Chocolat in Queensgate

A huge range of chocolate will be on offer to sample at Hotel Chocolat today (Friday, August 25).

Dozens of different flavours from zingy creamy cheesecakes to Eton Mess and Fudge Sundae will be available to taste.

There will also be prizes to be won, giveaways, competitions and tasting of Hotel Chocolat’s own Prosecco from midday.

The store in Queensgate Shopping Centre opened its doors last Friday.

Mark Broadhead, centre director, said, “We are delighted to welcome Hotel Chocolat to Queensgate which marks the brand’s first store opening in Peterborough.

“It’s great to have such a well-known and desirable store join the centre and add to our customers’ growing choice of quality retail destinations.

“We wish them all the best and, purely for research reasons, I’ll be sure to visit them regularly.”