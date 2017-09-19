Sailing charity in Peterborough gets helping hand from the crew at Queensgate shopping centre

Staff at Queensgate shopping centre are on the crest of a wave after doing their bit to ensure smooth sailing for a Peterborough charity.

Volunteers from the centre gave up a total of 500 hours over 39 days to help the work of Peterborough Sailability, based at Ferry Meadows.

From left, Mark Broadhead, centre director at Queensgate, James Hopgood, Sailability secretary, Carol Wakelin, environmental manager at Queensgate.

The charity helps about 150 people with disabilities sail each day from April to September and the role of volunteers is vital to the safe and smooth running of the day’s events.

The staff helped sailors with togging up, preparing the boats for launch and helping the boats back onto dry land.

Carol Wakelin, environmental manager at Queensgate, said: “We are thrilled to be able to support disabled sailing in Peterborough again and the staff have been brilliant with offering hours to take part.

“Sailability provides an important resource for people with disabilities and is run solely on volunteers so we wanted to roll up our sleeves and do our bit.”