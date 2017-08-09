Rule Britannia as Del Boy, tennis players and knights rule the waves at Deepings Raft Race

It was very much a case of Rule Britannia, Britannia rule the waves, as the finest of British traditions were put firmly on display at the Deepings Raft Race on Sunday.

Whether it was the ‘plonkers’ in their three-wheeled Robin Reliant, ala Del Boy and Rodney from Only Fools and Horses, Andrew and Daniel Davidson on their St George’s Boat, or Ed Board, Caroline Day, Richard Preece, Kirsty Preece and Luke Day playing tennis on their Wimbledon inspired raft, it was a brilliant afternoon to celebrate some of the country’s greatest culture.

Deeping Raft Race 2017. The Knights of Nee boat crew Zoe Blackly, Mike Luichan, Jeremy Arthur, Ian Halstead, Mark Sheffield and Willie Arthur EMN-170608-202002009

Andy Pelling, committee member for the raft race, said: “It was a British theme and they picked characters from modern times to history of Britain.

“One raft looked like the Robin Reliant from Only Fools and Horses and they were dressed up as the characters. There was even one as Del Boy smoking a cigar.

“One was designed as a tennis court and there was an aeroplane where all the chaps had leather gloves and goggles.”

The winners of the best dressed raft were called ‘The Brits’, while in the main race the Roundtable/Deepings triumphed.

Deeping Raft Race 2017. Andrew and Daniel Davidson, crew on the St george's boat EMN-170608-202026009

The youth race was won by DSJ Royals.

Overall, there were 37 rafts which took part in the different races, and the money raised will now be counted up then distributed to several charities.

Andy added: “It was definitely a lot of fun and there were huge crowds.

“There were also lots of stalls, a marching band and a string quartet, and lots of things going on.

Deeping Raft Race 2017. Steve Baldock, Tom Newcombe, Trevor Croofe, Robin Newcombe, Tim Newcombe and Sam Croofe on their boat EMN-170608-202051009

“A black cloud came over once but we did not have any rain.”

Deeping Raft Race 2017. The miniature boat race EMN-170608-201838009

Deeping Raft Race 2017. Action from the junior raft races EMN-170608-201915009