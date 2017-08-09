Rule Britannia as Del Boy, tennis players and knights rule the waves at Deepings Raft Race

It was very much a case of Rule Britannia, Britannia rule the waves, as the finest of British traditions were put firmly on display at the Deepings Raft Race on Sunday.
Whether it was the ‘plonkers’ in their three-wheeled Robin Reliant, ala Del Boy and Rodney from Only Fools and Horses, Andrew and Daniel Davidson on their St George’s Boat, or Ed Board, Caroline Day, Richard Preece, Kirsty Preece and Luke Day playing tennis on their Wimbledon inspired raft, it was a brilliant afternoon to celebrate some of the country’s greatest culture.
Andy Pelling, committee member for the raft race, said: “It was a British theme and they picked characters from modern times to history of Britain.
“One raft looked like the Robin Reliant from Only Fools and Horses and they were dressed up as the characters. There was even one as Del Boy smoking a cigar.
“One was designed as a tennis court and there was an aeroplane where all the chaps had leather gloves and goggles.”
The winners of the best dressed raft were called ‘The Brits’, while in the main race the Roundtable/Deepings triumphed.
The youth race was won by DSJ Royals.
Overall, there were 37 rafts which took part in the different races, and the money raised will now be counted up then distributed to several charities.
Andy added: “It was definitely a lot of fun and there were huge crowds.
“There were also lots of stalls, a marching band and a string quartet, and lots of things going on.
“A black cloud came over once but we did not have any rain.”
