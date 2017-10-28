Royal honour for fundraiser

A Peterborough man who has raised thousands to help vulnerable children has picked up his MBE at Buckingham Palace.

Chris Collier was given the honour by Princess Anne for his efforts fundraising for the NSPCC.

He had been given the award in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List earlier this year.

The former senior partner at city accountancy firm Rawlinsons, who has supported the NSPCC for over 20 years, was a founding member of the charity’s Peterborough Business Support Group (PBSG).

He has been its chairman for 19 years, helping to raise more than £800,000 to support vulnerable children and their families in Peterborough.

Chris said he was “humbled” to receive the honour adding: “This could not have been achieved without the support of my wife Carol, the members of the NSPCC PBSG, my former partners at Rawlinsons and the encouragement and generosity of the local business community and the many people who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to help raise funds to make such a difference for local vulnerable children.”

Sarah Lambley, NSPCC’s Community Fundraising Manager for the NSPCC said: “Chris exemplifies the meaning of charity; his enthusiasm, passion and dedication radiate to all who meet him, his core purpose to serve local children and their families is evident and inspires others to want to do the same.”