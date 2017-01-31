Romantic vase cake will help boost Mayor of Peterborough’s charities appeal

A retailer has presented a Valentine’s cake to help nourish the Mayor of Peterborough’s charities appeal.

Managers of the new-look Oak Furniture Land Peterborough, in the Brotherhood Retail Park, presented the Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor David Sanders, with a romantic replica decorative vase cake filled with a dozen edible red roses.

The cake took six days to create and stands 110cm high and weighs 22 kilogrammes. It is claimed the cake could feed 200 people.

The presentation was part of celebrations as the store marked a month of successful trading following its re-oepning after its refurbishment.

The store commissioned cake artist Jacqui Kelly, the holder of the Guinness world record for the world’s largest cake and CakeBomb to design the romantic confectionery.

The cake will take centre stage at the Mayor’s fundraising Valentine’s Charity Ball on February 11.

Jacqui said: “I wanted to create something a little different for the Mayor’s Ball, the design is based on the beautiful romantic pottery of Royal Worcester and embellished with edible gold leaf and of course there had to be a dozen red sugar roses as well.”

The fundraising ball is raising funds for the Mayor’s charities - The Salvation Army Good Neighbours Scheme; Motor Neurone Disease Association and the Royal Airforce Association.

Tickets to the ball are available from mayorscharities@civicpeterborough.co.uk or by calling 07506 388 718.

Cllr Sanders said: “The cake donation is a wonderful gesture and it will take centre stage at our charity ball.”