Roads closed for two days of cycling around Cambridgeshire

Pedal power will take over the roads of Peterborough as one of the biggest cycling events in the country comes to the city this weekend.

The Tour of Cambridgeshire will see thousands of cyclists testing themselves against the clock - and also give regular riders the chance to try the course.

The event will take place on public roads, meaning there will be closures in place on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday there will be time trials, for cyclists of all abilities, from competitive racers to riders who want to experience a competition.

The race will start at Peterborough Arena at 9am, and take riders on a 26km loop through Morborne and Folksworth before finishing back at the arena. There will be both individual and team time trials, with Saturday’s event due to finish at 8pm.

On Sunday there will be a 128km ‘Grand Fondo,’ which will again start and finish at the Arena on Oundle Road.

The Grand Fondo will see a large number of roads closed to allow more than 8,000 cyclists experience riding on the open road in safety.

The riders taking part will be of different abilities and speeds, and again it starts at 9am, with all roads set to re-open by 8pm. The closures will be staggered around when riders are expected to pass through the sections of the course.

A spokesman said: “The races between them travel through many towns and villages in the area – Folksworth, Morbourne, Alconbury Weston, Upwood, Ramsey St Marys, Pondersbridge, Whittlesey, Farcet, Yaxley, amongst many smaller areas - maximising the opportunities for tourists and participants to view our breath-taking scenery.”

The spokesman added: “In addition, an Expo will run throughout the weekend within the Peterborough Arena and Showground, with stalls and pop-up shops, food and drink, plus other attractions. Residents, as well as visitors, to the area will be encouraged to enjoy the activities and soak up the atmosphere at the Expo.”

For more information about the event, visit www.golazocycling.com/Tour_of_Cambridgeshire.

On Saturday, Oundle Road heading west from the Arena, Bullock Road, Washingly Road and Morborne Road will be closed all day.

On Sunday, the route will be split into 12 legs, with roads opening and closing throughout the afternoon.

For individual road closure times, and route details, visit www.golazocycling.com.