Road to stay closed for several days following burst water main in Peterborough

Maxey Road in Helpston will remain closed until the end of the week following a burst water main.

Anglian Water engineers were called to the road last night following the problems, which left the road flooded.

They are still working to fix the water main, and make the road safe for motorists to use.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: “Some customers may experience low water pressure while we complete the repair but we are using tankers to pump water into the network and keep taps running while the work is completed.

“The road will remain closed while our engineers make the repair and will reopen by the end of the week once the road has been resurfaced. Our teams will be working overnight in order to complete the work as quickly as possible and get things back to normal.

“We are very sorry for any inconvenience this vital work may cause for residents and road users.”