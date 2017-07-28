Road to close for sewer repairs in Peterborough

A Peterborough road will be closed for a week to allow engineers to fix a damaged sewer.

Anglian Water will be working on Park Road, Peterborough next week.

The road will be closed from Monday (31 July), for a week. Engineers will be working extended hours to complete the repair and get things back to normal as quickly as possible.

Whilst the repair takes place Anglian Water has tankers will be working in the area to remove the sewage from the pipe, making sure that customers are still able to flush their toilets and use their washing machines and sinks as normal.

Olivia Hayton, from Anglian Water, said: “We want to get this work completed as quickly and safely as possible, however that does mean that we have to close the Park Road.

“To minimise disruption we will being working extended hours to get the job done, but we know this road closure may cause some inconvenience and we are very sorry for that. However, it is essential this work takes place to prevent further damage sewer and road surface and protect pedestrians and commuters.”

All businesses in this area will be open as normal throughout the work and customers can keep updated by visiting: www.anglianwater.co.uk/yourarea