Road shut as crews tackle house fire in Peterborough

Firefighters are tackling a fire at a house in Peterborough this evening (Wednesday, July 12).

The blaze is at a property in Burghley Road, which links Park Road and Lincoln Road.

The road is currently shut with traffic being diverted.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue service said at 9.35pm this evening that it had just received the call about the fire and that no further information was available at the moment.

