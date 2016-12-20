Road reopens following collision between car and van in Stamford

Police partially closed Wharf Road in Stamford following a road traffic collision this afternoon.

A roadblock was put in place at the mini roundabout at the junction of Priory Road and St Leonard’s Street, preventing vehicles from entering Wharf Road.

Traffic was, however, still being allowed to travel along Wharf Road in the opposite direction, away from the town centre, but there were some delays.

It is believed a Renault Clio collided with a Ford Transit van shortly after 2pm. The Clio was blocking one lane of the road, near to the Wharf Road Car Park.

Police and ambulance crews were in attendance. Lincolnshire Police said nobody was seriously hurt.

The road has now reopened.