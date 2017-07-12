Road in Peterborough re-opens following closure forced by machinery break-down

A Peterborough road has re-opened after it was shut this morning when machinery carrying out resurfacing works broke down.

A stretch of Morley Way in Woodston was closed this morning, causing long delays across the city.

The closure was put in place after machinery broke down last night, making the road unsafe for traffic.

While the re-surfacing has not yet been completed, the road has now been made safe.

A Peterborough City Council spokesman apologised for delays caused.

