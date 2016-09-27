Road closures announced for Great Eastern Run

A series of road closures have been announced for the Great Eastern Run.

Both the half marathon and the Anna’s Hope fun run will start and finish on The Embankment. The 5km fun run starts at 10am on Sunday October 9 and the half marathon follows at 10.30am.

Entries to both races close at midday on Friday 7 October and organisers already anticipate a record number of entries for the half marathon. There are no entries available on the day.

To ensure the race goes as smoothly as possible the council will be closing several roads on the 13.1 mile route.

The following roads will be closed between 9.30am and 10.45am: Rivergate, Bourges Boulevard (southbound) from the Queensgate roundabout, Priestgate, Cathedral Square, Long Causeway and Broadway.

In general, all other roads along the route will be closed from 9.30am until 2pm. However, as the last runner passes each mile point, that road junction will reopen.

The mile points and approximate reopening times are:

1 mile - 11am - Broadway to Northminster

2 mile - 11.15am - Park Road to Park Crescent

3 mile - 11.30am - Fulbridge Road to Foxdale

4 mile - 11.45am - Paston Ridings to Witham Way

5 mile - 12pm - Corfe Avenue to Rockingham Grove

6 mile - 12.15pm - Lincoln Road to Staverton Road

7 mile - 12.30pm - David’s Lane to Hodgson Avenue

8 mile - 12.45pm - Fulbridge Road to Aster Drive

9 mile - 1pm - Donaldson Drive to Pratt Avenue

10 mile - 1.15pm - Fulbridge Road to Tennyson Road

11 mile - 1.30pm - Dogsthorpe Road to Park Road

12 mile - 1.45pm - Eastfield Road to Boongate

13 mile - 2pm - Embankment - finish

Annette Joyce, service director for city services and communications at Peterborough City Council, which organises the race, said: “With the Perkins Great Eastern Run fast approaching it’s important residents and businesses take note of these road closures.

“The race is one of the biggest events on our annual calendar and we expect many hundreds of residents and visitors to come out and support the runners along the course.

“However, we always want to minimise the impact on other residents by ensuring they know in advance about the necessary road closures we need to put in place.”

Entries to the half marathon and fun run can be made online. Visit www.perkinsgreateasternrun.co.uk for more information.

Entries can also be made by post or in person at the Visitor Information Centre, 41 Bridge Street, Peterborough, PE1 1HJ.