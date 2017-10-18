REVEALED: Peterborough house prices rising at more than double the national average rate

The general trend of rising house prices is continuing, with the average UK property reaching £225,956 in August, an increase of 5% annually - but Peterborough prices soared by more than double that!

England once again saw the biggest price increase compared to the rest of the UK, with house prices increasing by 5.3% over the year to August, reaching £243,500 on average.

Peterborough however saw an increase of 11% to £186,105 on average.

The area showing the largest annual growth was Wellingborough in Northamptonshire, where house prices swelled by 15.3% to reach £215,000 on average.

The lowest annual growth was recorded in the City of London, where average prices fell by 5.6% (but still stand at £801,000).

Average prices/annual change:

England: £243,520 / 5.3%

Scotland: £146,354 / 3.9%

Wales: £150,258 / 3.4%

Northern Ireland: £128,650 / 3.1%

House prices by city:

Aberdeen: £167,903 / -4.8%

Bristol: £277,243 / 5.9%

Birmingham: £175,943 / 7.0%

Bradford: £138,890 / 4.6%

Brighton and Hove: £365,601 / 5.1%

Cardiff: £196,625 / 2.5%

Coventry: £178,268 / 8.6%

Dundee: £125,847 / 5.7%

Edinburgh: £246,611 / 10.4%

Glasgow: £125,634 / 5.7%

Hull: £110,427 / 7.2%

Leeds: £176,015 / 4.1%

Leicester: £161,616 / 8.2%

Liverpool: £126,862 / 5.5%

London: £800,802 / -5.6%

Manchester: £166,982 / 8.6%

Newcastle upon Tyne: £162,876 / 2.8%

Peterborough: £186,105 / 11.0%

Plymouth: £171,921 / 3.4%

Portsmouth: £200,551 / 5.5%

Preston: £126,332 / 0.0%

Salford: £157,365 / 11.1%

Sheffield: £158,343 / 4.3%

Sunderland: £117,212 / 3.0%

Wakefield: £144,016 / 5.0%

York: £246,957 / 4.5%

The UK House Price Index (UK HPI) is calculated by the Office for National Statistics and Land & Property Services Northern Ireland.