Residents told to keep doors and windows shut after arson attack destroys Fenland barn

Residents were told to keep their doors and windows closed last night as they tackled a large barn fire.

Fire crews were called at 2.31pm on Wednesday, May 17, to the blaze in Linwood Lane, March.

Crews from March, Chatteris and Wisbech arrived to find a barn well alight with straw bales also on fire.

Residents in the area were advised to keep doors and windows closed as a precaution.

Using hose reels they extinguished the fire and returned to their stations by 8.30pm.

The cause of the fire was deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.