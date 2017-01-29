Residents find out more at Dementia Open Day

Residents were able to get advice on dementia at a special open day in Peterborough.

Staff at the Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Resource Centre for Peterborough in Lincoln Road held the event this month.

The Dementia Resource Centre is a one-stop shop for advice, information and support, ensuring people living with dementia and their carers in Peterborough are able to get the help they need in everyday life.

The charity is also looking for volunteers locally – for more information, or to volunteer please call Debbie Holmes on 01733 893853.

Pictured above are Lauren Weston, Barbara Thompson, Sophia Stanworth, Jane Frost and Kevin Boyer who are all staff at the Alzheimer’s Society.