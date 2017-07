Residents at a Peterborough care home hosted a Big Friendship Lunch event for families and friends.

Guests at the event in Avery House Care Home, in Chaffinch Lane, Hampton Vale, had a chance to talk over lunch and were entertained by Wild West music and entertainment from resident and Indian Chief David also known as White Cloud.

Residents in their Wild West outfits.

Laura Judd, leisure co-ordinator, said: “Food and friendship were the recipe for a good time. Everyone had a wonderful time.”