Remember loved one at concert

Thorpe Hall Hospice will hold a special service this weekend for people to remember loved ones.

Staff will host the annual Lights Of Love event at the hospice on Sunday, December 11, starting at 6pm.

The open air carol concert will give people the chance to remember, reflect and celebrate.

There will be carol singing accompanied by the City of Peterborough Concert Band, festive songs from Hereward Harmony Barbershop Chorus and a finale from bagpiper Kathryn Johnstone.

Thorpe Hall’s Lights of Love trees will be available for guests to hang their dedication on.

The coffee shop will also be open for warming refreshments during the evening.

All city residents are welcome to attend the event, which is scheduled to finish at 7.15pm.