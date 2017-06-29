Red carpet treatment for talented young film makers

Talented pupils were given the red carpet treatment as the best young film makers in the city were honoured at a glitzy ceremony.

The annual Peterborough Children’s Film Awards took place at the Kingsgate Church on Tuesday night, with dozens of pupils putting on their best suits and dresses to tread the red carpet.

Welland Academy pupils

The awards are for primary school pupils, and many schools across the city entered films about a diverse range of subjects - with entries titled ‘Fire Safety Procedure,’ ‘We are Never Ever Giving Back The Treasure’ and ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar.’

The big winners on the night were The Peterborough School, whose film Shape of You won the Warwick Davis award for best overall film, as well as the award for the years 1 and 2 films.

The Early Years Foundation Stage award was claimed by The Fulbridge Academy for ‘Fulbridge Animal Hospital.’

Fulbridge Academy also won the prize for years 3 and 4 for ‘Mindfulness Club,’ while Nene Valley Primary School claimed the years 5 and 6 award for ‘Stay Strong.’ Stay Strong also won the Peterborough Safeguarding Children’s Board Award.

Nene Valley primary school pupils

The final award, for Best Soundtrack was won by Hampton Hargate Primary School for ‘We are Never Ever Giving Back The Treasure.’ The awards ceremony was compered by Michael Cross - well known for performing in pantomimes in Peterborough - with the awards themselves presented by Peterborough City Council dignitaries including leader of the city council John Holdich, chief executive Gillian Beasley and deputy mayor cllr Chris Ash.

Cllr Holdich said: “What a privilege to be a judge at this spectacular event which just seems to go from strength to strength. Now in its 12th year the awards are an opportunity for the youngest members of our community to showcase their creativity through the medium of film and the results are stunning. Congratulations to everyone who participated - they’ve set the bar really high.”

Peterborough City Council also paid tribute to sponsors Serpentine Green for helping put the event on.

Dogsthorpe Infants pupils and staff

The Peterborough School.

Michael Cross