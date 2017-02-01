Recycling-to-energy company launches new fund to help good causes in Peterborough

Recycling-to- and energy company Viridor has created a new fund to support community led projects and organisations in and around Peterborough.

The company, which operates the Energy Recovery Facility (ERF), in Fengate, with Peterborough City Council, has set up the Viridor in Peterborough (ViP) Community Benefit Fund.

It has funding of £20,000 a year plus with an additional top-up of £1 for every non-council tonne of waste brought to the Fengate centre.

Any community led organisation in the Peterborough administrative area will be eligible to apply for funding and there is an easy-to-use application guide online.

Paul Rowland, regional manager for Viridor, said: “I encourage any local community projects to investigate whether they will be eligible for support from the fund.”

The ERF transforms 85,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste into enough renewable energy for about 16,000 homes.

Councillor Gavin Elsey, the council’s cabinet member for waste, said: “This fund is aimed at giving a financial injection into projects in Peterborough working to develop lasting schemes for the city.

To learn more about how to benefit from the Viridor in Peterborough Fund visit www.viridor.co.uk/peterborough