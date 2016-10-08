Search

RAF Wittering wins cup from The Countess of Wessex after military tournament

Wittering countess cup EMN-160610-151510001

Historic military units from the UK and Canada converged at Royal Air Force Wittering on Tuesday for the annual inter–services competition, the Countess of Wessex Cup.

