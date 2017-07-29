Radio station raises £126,000

A staggering £126,000 for charity was raised by listeners to a Peterborough community radio station.

The money was raised during Salaam Radio’s on-air appeals and will be distributed to local charities, as well as charities raising funds for Syria, Somalia, orphans and other causes.

Station manager Kassim Mahmood, pictured with presenter Ansar Ali (left), said: “We work with many charity partners and Ramadan is a key time of giving for Muslims.

“We are honoured to be able to offer the station as a great platform for our charity partners to hold appeals for fundraising for extremely worthwhile causes, both here and abroad. The Muslim community of Peterborough have once again shown just how generous they can be in raising this significant amount of money for various charities.”