Radio listeners support Aleppo victims

Radio listeners raised an incredible £12,520 for citizens of war-torn Aleppo inside eight hours.

The was made by appeal by Salaam Radio, a Muslim station based in Peterborough,.

Hosting the show were Ansar Ali and Dr Shabina Qayyum.

Ansar said: “We’ve had lots of approaches from people saying Salaam Radio should do something. People have seen the horrendous images on their TV screens - people going without food, without shelter.

“That was the inspiration, and we were pleasantly surprised and very pleased to raise the amount we had. I thought if we raised £5,000 that would be brilliant.”

The charity receiving the money was Medical Relief International.