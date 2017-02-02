Quick thinking fire crews nip potentially very serious petrol station fire ‘in the bud’

A potentially very serious incident was “nipped in the bud” when fire crews extinguished a car which was well alight on a petrol station forecourt.

A crew from Huntingdon was called to a car fire on the forecourt of the Tesco petrol station in Sapley Road, Huntingdon, at 6.26am yesterday, Wednesday February 1.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and returned to their station by 7.28am.

The fire was contained to the car and did not affect the forecourt.

Station Commander Martin Ockenden, from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “All the pumps were isolated and the crew did well to nip the fire in the bud as it could have been a lot more serious. Three people had attempted to tackle the fire prior to our attendance but our advice would always be to call the fire service immediately, stay away from the fire and wait for us to arrive.”

The cause of the fire was accidental.