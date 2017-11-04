Queensgate shopping centre support for Salvation Army

Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough has again shown support for The Peterborough Salvation Army with a cheque for £1,000.

During the year, The Peterborough Salvation Army work with the centre on various fundraising activities, including Christmas when The Salvation Army band plays in the lead up to the festivities to get shoppers in the festive spirit.

Last week, Queensgate’s Centre Director Mark Broadhead met with fellow QCA Board members, including Hotel Chocolat manager Cherelle Ferdinand, Marks and Spencer Store Manager Jo Herd, John Lewis Store Manager Tracy Venner, Game Store Manager Matthew Rich and Paperchase Store Manager Emma Hardesty to present the cheque to The Peterborough Salvation Army.

Mark Broadhead said: “It’s important to us to support The Peterborough Salvation Army year on year and it’s good to know that our donation will make a positive difference. The organisation does a great deal for people throughout the year and we look forward to hearing them fill the centre with music during the lead up to Christmas.”