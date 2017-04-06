Queensgate reveals sneak preview of celeb blogger Megan Gilbride photoshoot ahead of visit

Queensgate Shopping Centre has given fashion-fans a sneak preview of its exclusive photoshoot with celebrity blogger, Megan Gilbride – who is coming to Peterborough.

The shot of the world-renowned blogger, who has clocked up over 90,000 followers across her social media channels, is part of Queensgate’s Q Style Magazine launch, which will be revealed at the centre’s Martinis, Music and Muses event on Thursday 27 April.

Hundreds of Megan’s loyal fans are expected to head to Peterborough for the free event in April and meet their idol who will be giving fashion advice and tips – while snapping the obligatory selfie, of course.

“Megan is a wonderful inspiration for so many young women and men and we’re incredibly excited to welcome her to Peterborough as part of our event. Guests will be able to talk to Megan and get advice and tips about the new trends for Spring/Summer 2017.” Said Marketing Manager at Queensgate Shopping Centre, Michaela Middleton.

Michaela adds: “The collection of images from the photoshoot of Megan are stunning and we can’t wait to reveal our favourites at the Martinis, Music and Muses night.”

Megan will be joined by TV personality and celebrity DJ, Lauren Pope as Queensgate is transformed into a Marbella-esque bar and lounge for the evening from 5pm.

Playing two sets throughout the evening in Central Square, the TV personality, entrepreneur and model, Lauren Pope will take charge of to the decks.

Free for everyone to attend, enjoy a complimentary Martini cocktail, party with friends, and, of course, shop.

Further details and the latest announcements about Martinis, Music and Muses can be found on Queensgate’s Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/queensgate or visit www.queensgate-shopping.co.uk