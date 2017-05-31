Queensgate announces its charity for next year

Queensgate Shopping Centre has announced its charity for the next year.

Anna’s Hope is the leading children’s brain tumour charity in the East Of England and is committed to giving hope to children and young people diagnosed with a brain tumour.

The charity was inspired by Anna Olivia Hughes, who tragically died from a brain tumour aged only three years and eight months, and was set up by Anna’s parents Rob and Carole Hughes and her five Godparents in October 2006.

Queensgate centre director Mark Broadhead said: “Talking to the team from Anna’s Hope is incredibly humbling and their work is completely selfless, which is why we’re delighted to be working with them to raise their profile and incremental funds for the next 12 months.”

During the next year, Queensgate will use all its resources to help Anna’s Hope to host events and engage with the local community. The funds raised will go towards the charity’s support programme, which includes creating happy memories for the families dealing with a brain tumour.

Carole said: “We are delighted to have been chosen by Queensgate and are really looking forward to working with the staff and engaging with the shoppers.

“Our charity is in its 10th anniversary year and the partnership with Queensgate will be a great opportunity to celebrate whilst raising awareness and funds for children in the region with a brain tumours.”

For the past year, Queensgate has been working with the YMCA Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to help raise funds and increase awareness of the work it’s doing locally through several events and activities. In total, the charity raised over £6,000.

To support Anna’s Hope, or for further information, please visit the website at www.annas-hope.co.uk.