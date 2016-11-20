Pupils’ tea time treat for deputy mayor

Children from Gladstone Primary School held a tea party with special guests invited - Peterborough’s deputy mayor councillor Keith Sharp and Christine Wilson, deputy mayoress.

The event was organised by the school to kick start the children’s learning about Peterborough, as pupils will be visiting the town hall and city centre to learn all about the area for their studies in future.

Teacher Ruth Reho said the children enjoyed the event, as did the deputy mayor and deputy mayoress.

“The deputy mayor was very impressed by the children’s table manners and topped off his visit by allowing the children to try on his chain of office,” she said.

Pupils designed their own invitations, set up the table and made sandwiches as part of their class learning.