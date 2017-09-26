Pupils take time to remember former school teachers

More than 1,000 pupils walked through Ferry Meadows to remember two popular former members of staff who lost battles against cancer.

Children and staff at Nene Park Academy took part in the 10 mile stroll on Friday to remember former principal Martin Bacon, and Cat Black, a former English teacher at the Academy.

Nene Park Academy students taking part in a memorial walk for former head Martin Bacon around Ferry Meadows.

The walk was raising money for Sue Ryder’s Thorpe Hall Hospice, where both Martin and Cat were cared for during their fight against cancer.

It is the third year the school has held the walk, with more than £11,000 raised in total for in the previous years.

It is hoped this year’s total will help the school pass the £15,000 mark.

Principal, Steve Howard said: “It has been a pleasure to host the sponsored walk for the third consecutive year.

“It has continued to be a hugely successful event and it is a great way to get the whole school involved in a cause close to so many in our community.”

