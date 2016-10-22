Pupils take part in wicked welly walk

Pupils donned their wellies and went the extra mile to help people thousands of miles away with a charity walk at their school.

Youngsters at William Hildyard Primary School in Market Deeping took part in their very own sponsored ‘welly walk’ - with all the participants donning boots for the challenge.

The children, from every class in the school, walked for one mile, which was two laps around Glebe Park, on Friday October 7.

The sponsored event was to raise money for the charity, Farm Africa. This is a charity that provides tools and expertise to enable smallholders in eastern Africa to increase their harvest, whether they farm crops, livestock, fish or the forest. This means that farmers can build for the future, for example being able to afford to send their children to school.

A spokeswoman for the school said the sponsored walk had been ‘an enjoyable event’ for all the youngsters who took part.