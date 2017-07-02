Pupils pass fire course

A dozen Peterborough pupils took part in a pass-out parade in front of parents and teachers last Friday after successfully graduating from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Firebreak programme.

The programme uses fire service drills and classroom workshops to develop team working skills and increase self-esteem and confidence.

The pupils

The course at Stanground Fire Station aims to help students with confidence issues and those struggling with their performance or behaviour at school.

The pupils were from Ormiston Bushfield Academy and Hampton College.

Matt Oliver, youth in localities manager for the Safer Peterborough Partnership, said: “Firebreak is a fantastic programme and we want to see more of it.” Lydia Davies, student mentor from Hampton College, said: “This has been a fantastic opportunity and I am so, so glad we got involved.”