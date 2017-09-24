Pupils at Oundle school celebrate Roald Dahl Day

The children in Year Three at Laxton Junior School had a fabulous time celebrating Roald Dahl Day. Excited pupils dressed as characters from Roald Dahl’s much loved stories arrived for school ready to celebrate what would have been the author’s 101st birthday.

Roald Dahl Day is celebrated annually giving the children the opportunity to get really

creative, donning impressive costumes, which this year included Willy Wonka, Charlie Bucket, Matilda, Fantastic Mr Fox and the Twits. The children were delighted with a celebratory lunch of snozzcumbers, chicken liver donuts and a variety of cakes with some even daring to drink George’s marvelous medicine! The children spoke about their favorite Roald Dahl stories and learned the history of this children’s literary hero.