Public invited to Lithuanian Christmas event at Peterborough Town Hall

The Peterborough Lithuanian Community is holding a Christmas ‘Colours of Lithuania’ event on Sunday (December 4) at the Town Hall in Bridge Street.

The event will take place from 12.30pm to 3.30pm in the Reception Roo.

The event poster

The community said: “We kindly invite you to be part of our celebration and witness first-hand the beauty and joy of a Lithuanian Christmas. ​

“The event is free and we kindly invite all communities to join us and get to know each other better. As we are a young community in the town this is the first event of a type which aims to represent Lithuania and its people, as well as integrate the Lithuanian Community into a vibrant and multicultural Peterborough society.

“We will celebrate Christmas with Lithuanian artists, sportsmen, photographers, the beauty industry and others. We will even arrange a mini basketball competition as basketball seems to be the second religion in Lithuania.

“Everyone will be greeted with traditional Lithuanian food and sweet treats, live entertainment (including performances of local dancers, singers and presentations of Lithuanian history and culture), a Christmas Raffle with amazing prizes, a traditional Lithuanian Christmas crafts for kids, lots of fun and much more.”

The Mayor of Peterborough Cllr David Sanders will be attending.